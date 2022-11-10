Take special care of your skin during winter to make it glow

Sonia Tekchandani

Our skin requires attention throughout the year. Just as we change our clothes and styles according to trends and seasons, it is important to twist our skincare routine as per the season. Winter makes our skin extremely dry, dull and flaky. Using the same skincare products that work during summer may not be a good idea if you wish to have smooth and moisturised skin even during colder times. Making little changes in your skincare routine can make a huge difference in how your skin looks and feels. Here are some simple skincare tips to tweak your routine for winter.

Moisturising cleanser

Using a gel-based cleanser that works wonder during summer can make your skin drier, as it tends to soak up the natural oil. Hence switching to a moisturizing cleanser is the best way to combat dry and flaky skin.

Add a facial oil

Facial oils are extremely potent and have a thick texture. They deeply nourish the skin, ensuring that your skin is soft and supple even after you wake up. Include a facial oil in your night-time skincare routine. Apply a layer of facial oil after using a rich night cream to protect your skin from trans-epidermal water loss.

Hydrating exfoliator

Exfoliation is important even if it’s winter. However, scrubbing your face can make it drier. So, using hydrating exfoliators, such as honey, oatmeal, etc. Mix equal parts of honey and oatmeal, and gently massage your face with this mixture.

Right face mask

Face masks are a quick fix for your skin, as they add a healthy glow and remove impurities. But using a clay mask during winter can be damaging to the skin. Hence choose ingredients such as honey, aloe vera gel, jojoba oil and banana to add moisture to your skin.

Night creams

A thick and creamy night cream will protect your skin from the dry winter. The night is the best time to heal your skin from external damage, which makes the skin dry, dull, and lifeless. Make sure your night creams contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, ceramides and glycerin.

(Tekchandani is a noted Dermatologist)