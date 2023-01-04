Vibhav Roy on his first-ever dramedy serial, Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

Star Bharat is gearing up to present a new series by the end of January.

The show will be produced by Film Farm Productions. The show’s creators have locked Vibhav Roy in the male lead role.

Vibhav is making his comeback with a television show after a gap of four years. He will be seen as Som in Star Bharat’s upcoming show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai. Vibhav gets candid about his character.

He says, “I’m excited to be part of the show. Talking about the genre, it’s a nice blend of drama and fun, which makes it a complete dramedy show. Dramedy is something I’ve never tried before, so this would be my first attempt. As I’ve enjoyed watching this genre a lot, and I expect to like it just as much when I play it on screen. I will portray Som, who is generally laid-back but caught between the diametrically opposed demands of his mother and grandmother.”