Vibhav Roy on his first-ever dramedy serial, Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

Star Bharat is gearing up to present a new series by the end of January.
The show will be produced by Film Farm Productions. The show’s creators have locked Vibhav Roy in the male lead role.
Vibhav is making his comeback with a television show after a gap of four years. He will be seen as Som in Star Bharat’s upcoming show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai. Vibhav gets candid about his character.
He says, “I’m excited to be part of the show. Talking about the genre, it’s a nice blend of drama and fun, which makes it a complete dramedy show. Dramedy is something I’ve never tried before, so this would be my first attempt. As I’ve enjoyed watching this genre a lot, and I expect to like it just as much when I play it on screen. I will portray Som, who is generally laid-back but caught between the diametrically opposed demands of his mother and grandmother.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...