Taking no chances: ...singer Bruno Mars leaves too after cancelling concert

ANI

After cancelling his concert and spending several hours in Tel Aviv, American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars left Israel, citing the terror attacks on the country by terrorist group Hamas and the ongoing counter-offensive as the reason behind his decision.

A screenshot of Mars, his band and crew lining up at Ben Gurion Airport’s Terminal 1 was shared by the entertainment show Good Evening with Guy Pines on their Instagram story.

The show-runners also captioned the post, “To your question, after the cancellation of the show due to the war, Bruno Mars left Israel today at two in the afternoon together with 60 crew members. He flew to Athens and from there will head to Qatar to continue his tour.” Mars performed in Israel for the first time on Wednesday.