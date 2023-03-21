Deepak Tijori alleges

Director-actor Deepak Tijori has registered a case against co-producer Mohan Gooal Nadar, alleging that the latter cheated him of Rs 2.6 crore. The case of fraud has been filed at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai. The FIR was lodged on March 15. According to the Mumbai Police, Nadar joined Tijori to co-produce a thriller titled Tipppsy, which the latter was supposed to direct.
It was scheduled to be shot in London in 2019. Keeping that in mind, Deepak has entrusted Nadar with Rs 2.6 crore.
But Deepak claimed that the film was not completed in time. When he asked for repayment of the money, Nadar dodged him by giving various excuses. — TMS
