Taking up a challenge

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the titular role, showcases the journey of an IAS officer determined to serve the common man.

Talking about the latest development in the show, where Kavya finds herself surrounded by challenges, Sumbul says, “I believe when challenges come your way, you discover your own strength and worth. This same resilience is embodied in Kavya, a determined young woman with dreams, adept at handling adversity and proving her worth in such incidents.”

She adds, “In life, you encounter various individuals—some enrich your existence, while others try to shatter it, even betray you. Yet, you learn lessons from these experiences. In Kavya’s life, Adhiraj is her friend, offering support at every turn. However, it’s a poignant truth that those who love you the most can also inflict the deepest wounds. What I’ve learnt, both from life and Kavya, is that irrespective of the challenges life may throw at you, always confront them head-on .”