Tale of love: Kanika Mann, who is seen in the show Chand Jalne Laga, talks about the show, her role and more

What is the show Chand Jalne Laga all about?

Chand Jalne Laga is a beautiful tale of love and fate’s twists. Set against the backdrop of a picturesque vineyard, this heartwarming narrative beautifully captures the evolution of their characters and the complexities of their relationships.

What is your character in the show?

I will be seen essaying the role of Tara. She is a stunning and committed young woman who maintains a façade to hide her wounds. She’s making great strides in her career as an interior designer, and she is the peacemaker of her family. Underneath her composed exterior, Tara is haunted by the memories of her childhood friend, Dev.

How did you prepare for this role?

I think the best preparation for an actor is reading the script thoroughly. It helped me understand the character’s background, motives, and emotions. Embodying Tara comes very naturally to me because we have so many traits in common.

The show’s teaser has generated a lot of excitement. What was your reaction to all the appreciation?

As an actor, there’s nothing quite as rewarding as receiving appreciation from the audience for a project. I was genuinely touched by the staggering number of re-shares the teaser garnered, and the heartfelt messages from my family and friends.

What is your approach toward selecting a role or project?

The quality of the script and the overall story have been my primary considerations. I’m drawn towards complex and multi-dimensional characters. Ultimately, there is an element of intuition involved in an actor’s decision-making process.

How is your equation with co-stars?

Working alongside immensely talented actors like Praneet Bhatt, Nassir Khan, and Vishal Aditya Singh has been an exhilarating and enriching experience. The dedication they bring to the project inspires me. I count myself fortunate to have formed a bond with my co-stars during our time on the show.

Is your appearance in the teaser inspired by Alia Bhatt’s look in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani?

No. Tara’s look was designed to suit the character and the narrative of our show. The plot and the characters are unique. However, if people have drawn these parallels, I think it’s flattering. I take it as a compliment.

How challenging was it for you to shoot the teaser?

Shooting the teaser was an incredible experience, but it had its fair share of challenges. We were working against tight deadlines and contending with unpredictable weather conditions. It was challenging to maintain continuity, but the entire team came together, and we captured some stunning shots. Kudos to the cast and crew for making it happen.