Talking of bigots

ANI

Jameela Jamil has slammed the celebrities for attending the 2023 Met Gala, which honoured the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

In a note posted on Instagram Story, Jamil noted that many of the celebs in attendance this year were outspoken feminists, despite Lagerfeld’s bigoted comments against fat women. “Last night Hollywood and fashion said the quiet part out loud when a lot of famous feminists chose to celebrate at the highest level a man who was so publicly cruel to women, to fat people, to immigrants and to sexual assault survivors,” Jamil wrote.

“And all the women’s publications, and spectators online, chose to gleefully ignore it. Nobody has perfect morals, least of all me, but Jesus Christ, we had a year to course-correct here and not award the highest honor possible to a known bigot,” Jamil continued.

Jamil did not stop here.

She added, “This isn’t about cancel culture. It’s not even about Karl. It’s about showing how selective cancel culture is within liberal politics, in the most blatant way so far. It’s about showing why people don’t trust liberals. Because of slippery tactics and double standards like this. And it’s not just Hollywood here, the general public online participated and were entirely complicit in the erasure of the truth last night. They replaced their pitchforks with spoons last night, to lap that shit right up...”