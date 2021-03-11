'Digital boom has opened doors', says actor Yami Gautam

PTI

Actor Yami Gautam says it is not an easy task to bring the audiences back to theatres as viewers today have the awareness about the kind of content they want to watch on the big screen and on the OTT platforms.

Gautam, who has had two of her films released on OTT – Bhoot Police and A Thursday – believes the digital boom which happened during the coronavirus

pandemic has opened many doors for filmmakers and actors.

“OTT has opened avenues and perspectives. It came at a time where it opened an important door financially and economically for producers and for actors too,” the actor said at an economic conclave on Friday. “We are very fortunate with multiple arrays of mediums coming together and that the opportunities will not go away,” she added.