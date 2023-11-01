Makers tease fans with exiting details about film LSD 2

ANI

The makers of the upcoming drama film Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 on Monday teased fans with some exciting details about the film, ahead of Halloween, by introducing National Dhokha Day!

Taking to Instagram, production house Balaji Motion Pictures shared a string of intriguing pictures which they captioned, “Agar aapne bhi karliya hai experience Love, Sex Aur Dhokha toh aaj hai celebrate karne ka mauka #NationalDhokhaDayLSD2.”

Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and is all set to hit the theatres on February 16.

With a thought-provoking poster, the team confronts the audience with the stark reality of our digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha, which was released in the year 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others.

