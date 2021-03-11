Tamannaah to play female lead opposite Rajinikanth in Jailer!

If the industry grapevine is to be believed, actress Tammannaah Bhatia has now been roped in for director Nelson Dilipkumar’s much-awaited action entertainer Jailer, featuring the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.
However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard. In fact, the only actress to have confirmed her presence in the project is Ramya Krishnan, who is believed to have told a publication that she had begun working on the film from August 10.
Work on this film is progressing on a specially erected jail set in a Hyderabad studio. Well-known stylist Aalim Hakim has been roped in to create the superstar’s look for this film.
The film, which will be Rajinikanth’s 169th, is being produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures and has Anirudh scoring its music. Other members of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced by the unit. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
Modi also greeted people on the occasion.
Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'
Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...
President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy
'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...
Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K
2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission