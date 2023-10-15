Tank of dreams: Azhar Iqubal joins Shark Tank India 3

Sony LIV is thrilled to announce the return of India’s beloved entrepreneurial reality show, Shark Tank India, for its highly anticipated third season. Adding to the roster of esteemed Sharks, after entrepreneurs like Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO, OYO Rooms, and Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato, is the remarkable Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and CEO of the groundbreaking news app Inshorts.

With the unparalleled expertise of these ‘sharks’, Shark Tank India 3 is poised to reach new heights. As budding entrepreneurs from across India prepare to dive into the ‘tank’ of dreams, brace yourselves to witness the power of innovation, entrepreneurship and unparalleled determination like never before.