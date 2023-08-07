Tanvi Dogra talks about her character Neetii in Colors’ 'Parineetii'

Colors’ show Parineetii narrates the story of two best friends, Parineet and Neetii, who discover that they are married to the same man, leading to a complicated love triangle.
Talking about her character, Tanvi Dogra, who plays Neetii, says, “When I agreed to be part of Parineetii, I didn’t know the extent of Neetii’s transformation. It has been an incredible journey, peeling away the layers of her character. Neetii is a unique persona, exuding joy and independence while also possessing a cunning side. Playing her has been a refreshing and I find immense joy in exploring her complexities. As an actor, I’m thrilled to witness Neetii’s journey and how her relationships with other characters evolve throughout the show.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction, paving th...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...