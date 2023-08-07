Tanvi Dogra talks about her character Neetii in Colors’ 'Parineetii'

Colors’ show Parineetii narrates the story of two best friends, Parineet and Neetii, who discover that they are married to the same man, leading to a complicated love triangle.

Talking about her character, Tanvi Dogra, who plays Neetii, says, “When I agreed to be part of Parineetii, I didn’t know the extent of Neetii’s transformation. It has been an incredible journey, peeling away the layers of her character. Neetii is a unique persona, exuding joy and independence while also possessing a cunning side. Playing her has been a refreshing and I find immense joy in exploring her complexities. As an actor, I’m thrilled to witness Neetii’s journey and how her relationships with other characters evolve throughout the show.”