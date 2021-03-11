Tanvi Malhara to make her debut on TV with Colors' new show Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho

What made you pursue a career in acting?

The desire to get into the entertainment industry was always there. Since my childhood, I have been a performer. After I won a beauty pageant, I started auditioning for TV series and movies.

How did you bag this show?

I had auditioned with the production house two years back. It was like dream come true when I got this part. They say when things are meant to happen, they happen, and I am extremely excited.

Tell us about the show. What’s the storyline?

The show is about a young girl from Nainital who aspires to make a positive change in the world with the help of her NGO. She and her family face a multitude of problems throughout their lives and now she’s at the cross-roads as her life takes an unexpected turn.

Considering this is your first TV show, any special training that you took for the role?

I have been taking acting lessons from veteran actor Vibha Chibber. She is a great teacher and I am grateful to start my career under her guidance. Also, since the story is based in Nainital, I am trying to learn Kumauni, the local language.

Who is your Muskuraane Ki Vajah in real life?

My mother! She has always been my good luck charm and my reason to smile. She is my support system. Without her encouragement and faith in me, I would not have landed this role.

How has been the shooting experience so far?

My character in the show is of an adventurous and risk-taking girl. She will be seen diving in the freezing lake of Nainital, saving someone’s life, riding a double-decker scooter in the lanes of Nainital. In real life, I wasn’t aware that I could do all those things.

If not an actor, what would you have been?

I would have been a radio jockey or a host or an influencer. I love talking as well as making people smile and that would have been my career.

Any message to aspiring actors out there?

I just want to say that I have a dream and I believe in it. I am from a very small town of Jalgaon and for a girl coming from such a remote area, living her dream in a city like Mumbai is simply surreal. I totally believe if I can do it, you can do it too!