Here's a list of reality shows that kept viewers hooked

It’s circus out there

Bigg Boss 16 – Colors

Not just because it is hosted by Salman Khan, the show is also popular because of its choices of inmates. Within five weeks of its launch, the season reached out to over 120mn viewers on Colors and 600mn views on Voot and emerged as the No 1 non-fiction show. This season is full of twists and turns, especially as Bigg Boss plays the game himself. It will be interesting to watch which contestant prevails in this journey!

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

In sync with time

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 – Sony TV

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, it is another reality show which has been running for a long time. Season 14 of the show started in August this year and to commemorate 75th year of Independence the last question on the quiz show was made worth Rs 7.5 crore. This season’s final episode will be aired on December 30.

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan

Power of melody

Indian Idol 13—Sony TV

This music reality show is currently in its thirteenth season and has given many singers to the Indian music industry. Judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, it airs on Saturday and Sunday. Many celebs from the film and music industry grace the show and support their favourite contestants.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

The action zone

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 – Colors

Stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi made a comeback with its 12th season. Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty hosted this adrenaline-inducing show. Shot in the scenic locales of Cape Town, this season featured some breathtakingly daring feats that stunned the viewers. Choreographer Tushar Kalia was the winner of Season 12 that culminated in September 2022.

Bigg Boss 16

Celebrating love

Smart Jodi – Star Plus

This reality show went a notch higher in celebrating the love of popular celeb jodis in India as they competed to win the golden gathbandhan trophy and cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. While many popular couples such as Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Balraj Syal-Deepti Tuli, Pallavi Shukla-Anki Triwari and others participated, it was newlyweds, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who won the trophy in June.

Indian Idol 13

Stepping up their act

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 – Colors

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa made a grand comeback with its dazzling 10th season after a hiatus of five years. The dance battle was judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Madhuri Dixit Nene. The contestants left no stone unturned to keep the viewers glued to their television screens.