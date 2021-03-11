Tatiana Maslany goes green for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law!

Marvel Cinematic Universe went green recently with the premiere of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ Hotstar.

Exploring the legacy of the Incredible Hulk in detail for the first time since 2008, the series introduces Emmy Award-winning actress Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk. With her specialisation in superhuman-oriented legal cases, Tatiana will navigate her new green persona and her role as a lawyer in the series.

Maslany says, “What I love the most about Jen, aka She-Hulk is the fact that she’s a contradiction. She’s completely fixated on work, yet she has this huge heart. She loves being She-Hulk, but at the same time, resents it. There’s a lot of fun and tension to play with. I’ve never played anything close to a superhero before, so it took me a little while to wrap my head around it. I was thrilled because not only am I stepping into being a superhero for the first time, but I’m also getting to do a flat-out comedy which feels like a different world completely.”