Tatiana Maslany goes green for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law!

Marvel Cinematic Universe went green recently with the premiere of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ Hotstar.
Exploring the legacy of the Incredible Hulk in detail for the first time since 2008, the series introduces Emmy Award-winning actress Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk. With her specialisation in superhuman-oriented legal cases, Tatiana will navigate her new green persona and her role as a lawyer in the series.
Maslany says, “What I love the most about Jen, aka She-Hulk is the fact that she’s a contradiction. She’s completely fixated on work, yet she has this huge heart. She loves being She-Hulk, but at the same time, resents it. There’s a lot of fun and tension to play with. I’ve never played anything close to a superhero before, so it took me a little while to wrap my head around it. I was thrilled because not only am I stepping into being a superhero for the first time, but I’m also getting to do a flat-out comedy which feels like a different world completely.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...