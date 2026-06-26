Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to marry at New York's Madison Square Garden over the July 4 weekend- a union so carefully guarded that even close friends in the wedding party are piecing it together from scraps.

Advertisement

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, who confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he and wife Claire were invited, admitted he has almost no information. "I'm wearing a blue suit, that's all I got," he said. When he asked Kelce directly, Kelce just laughed. "I'm half expecting there just to be a jumbo jet on a runway, and they put us on a plane somewhere."

Advertisement

According to TMZ, between 1,100 and 1,200 guests are expected at MSG on July 3. The New York Times reported a smaller, more intimate gathering of around 100 people the day before. Invitations reportedly went out by text rather than physical cards to prevent leaks.

Advertisement

New York City Hall spokesperson Dora Pekec confirmed a permit application was filed to close streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2 to July 4. The application was filed by Winick Productions, an event planning company. A source at MSG told NBC News the venue has blocked off July 2-4 and is making preparations for a big event.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani publicly commented on the wedding at a press conference, saying: "We know it coincides with the Knicks' Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding- all happening at the same time and we are so excited to welcome the world here."

Advertisement

New York Police Department has also been warned about the influx of fans that could congregate around Madison Square Garden on July 3.

The venue has divided fans. Some find MSG- a windowless 19,500-seat arena with no natural light, an odd match for a singer whose engagement photos show Kelce proposing in a flower-filled garden. Others argue it makes practical sense: MSG has no windows from which photographers can shoot, and underground parking means guests can arrive and exit without crowds converging on them.

Swift and Kelce have been together since 2023 and got engaged in August 2025. Neither has confirmed the wedding plans. Their representatives have not responded to media requests for comment.