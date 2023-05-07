Taylor Swift announces new re-recorded album Speak Now

ANI

Singer Taylor Swift is all set to come up with a re-recorded album Speak Now. She shared the details during her concert in Nashville. Taking the stage alone for her solo songs, Swift, 33, admitted, “There’s a different reason that I’m really excited about this part of the set tonight. Because I’ve been planning something for a while.” She continued, “You know how I love to plan things, and how I love to surprise you with the things I plan. It’s my love language with you — I plot, I scheme, I plan and I get to tell you about it. If you would direct your attention to the back big screen...” The new cover of Speak Now then appeared, additionally captioned with (Taylor’s Version) and the release date — July 7, 2023.

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7. I first made Speak Now, which is completely self-written, from the age of 18 to 20. The songs from this time in my life are marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered confessions and wild wistfulness,” she wrote on social media following the announcement.

“I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing ...And living to speak about it. With six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault, I absolutely cannot wait to celebrate Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) with you on July 7. Pre-order now at TaylorSwift.com,” she added.