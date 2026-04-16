Taylor Swift leads the nominations with 8 nods, Sabrina Carpenter follows for American Music Awards 2026

The nominations for the upcoming American Music Awards are finally out. Singing sensation Taylor Swift leads the race of nominations with eight nods, which was revealed on Tuesday. According to reports, the four artists are tied for second place in the nominations tally, with seven nods each for Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, Sombr and Morgan Wallen. Lady Gaga and Alex Warren run close behind that group with six nominations each. The artists who picked up four nominations are Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Playboi Carti, Bruno Mars, Tate McRae and Tyla. Swift is up for Artist of the Year and Best Female Pop Artist. The Life of a Showgirl is contending for album of the year and best pop album.

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The Fate of Ophelia is nominated for song of the year, best pop song and best music video. Her contender for Song of the Summer, meanwhile, is Elizabeth Taylor, recently promoted as her 2025 album’s third single. Dean and Sombr reached the impressive tally of seven nominations as each as first-time nominees. They will compete for New Artist of the Year, of course, as well as breakthrough album of the year and song of the year. Other first-time nominees include Teyana Taylor, Raye, Alex Warren, Katseye and others.

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