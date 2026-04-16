icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / Taylor Swift leads the nominations with 8 nods, Sabrina Carpenter follows for American Music Awards 2026

Taylor Swift leads the nominations with 8 nods, Sabrina Carpenter follows for American Music Awards 2026

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:34 AM Apr 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Taylor Swift
Advertisement

The nominations for the upcoming American Music Awards are finally out. Singing sensation Taylor Swift leads the race of nominations with eight nods, which was revealed on Tuesday. According to reports, the four artists are tied for second place in the nominations tally, with seven nods each for Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, Sombr and Morgan Wallen. Lady Gaga and Alex Warren run close behind that group with six nominations each. The artists who picked up four nominations are Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Playboi Carti, Bruno Mars, Tate McRae and Tyla. Swift is up for Artist of the Year and Best Female Pop Artist. The Life of a Showgirl is contending for album of the year and best pop album.

Advertisement

The Fate of Ophelia is nominated for song of the year, best pop song and best music video. Her contender for Song of the Summer, meanwhile, is Elizabeth Taylor, recently promoted as her 2025 album’s third single. Dean and Sombr reached the impressive tally of seven nominations as each as first-time nominees. They will compete for New Artist of the Year, of course, as well as breakthrough album of the year and song of the year. Other first-time nominees include Teyana Taylor, Raye, Alex Warren, Katseye and others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts