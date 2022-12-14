Taylor Swift reaches agreement with two songwriters on her song Shake It Off

ANI

Taylor Swift has reached an agreement with two songwriters to end the copyright lawsuit in which the duo claimed she lifted the lyrics to her hit Shake It Off track.

Swift and songwriters Nathan Butler and Sean Hall have asked a judge to “(dismiss) this action in its entirety” after five years.

In the lawsuit, Nathan and Sean alleged that Swift’s 2014 smash infringed upon Playas Gon’ Play, a single from the group 3LW that peaked at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2001.

However, Swift wrote in a filing “Until learning about Plaintiffs’ claim in 2017, I had never heard the song Playas Gon’ Play and had never heard of that song or the group 3LW.” She said she would have had little opportunity to hear it during its brief chart run, since her parents “did not permit me to watch (MTV’s hit countdown show) TRL until I was about 13 years old.”