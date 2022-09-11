Taylor wants to direct movies

Singer Taylor Swift brought All Too Well: The Short Film to the Toronto International Film Festival for a discussion in front of scores of fans.

The talk, moderated by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, focused on Swift’s directorial process and considering her music from a visual angle. It was also coupled with the first 35-mm screening of All Too Well, which she wrote, directed, produced and makes an appearance in. Bailey asked if Swift would be interested in one day making feature films, and she said yes, if she could find the right material.

“I’d love to keep taking baby steps forward,” she said. “And I think that I’m at a place now where the next baby step is not a baby step. It would be committing to making a film. And I would just absolutely love for the right opportunity to arise...” — IANS