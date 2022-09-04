Teachers' Day weekend binge!

To celebrate teachers of our life &PrivéHD will bring a special binge this weekend ahead of Teacher’s Day.
So, on September 5, while we are all ready to spend time making the day memorable for our gurus, indulge in a binge a day before to celebrate the importance of educators.
Starting at 11 am on September 4, the binge will host movies that depict some of the most unique and inspiring student-teacher relationships. To start with, we have the story of Coach John Harrison in Overcomer, who takes into coaching a cross-country race after the largest manufacturing plant shuts down and hundreds of families leave their town, leaving John and his family’s future in uncertainty.
Next up is the biographical drama, Pele: Birth of a Legend, which shows Pele’s meteoric rise from the slums of Sao Paulo to leading Brazil to its first World Cup victory at the age of 17. Other movies on the list include The Patriot, Kickboxer Retaliation, Kickboxer Vengeance and 12 Mighty Orphans.
