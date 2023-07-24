Team Adhura fights against bullying

Prime Video recently launched its first Hindi horror series, Adhura, produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment. Created and directed by Gauravv K. Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, the series not only delves into the world of horror and the supernatural but also addresses the horrors of bullying.

Taking a step further in raising awareness and extending support to children and young adults who are experiencing bullying, the creators of Adhura have joined hands with Sangath, an NGO.

Ananya says, “We are humbled that audiences who have watched the series have appreciated our efforts to address issues like bullying and homophobia. I firmly believe that through storytelling, one can initiate meaningful conversations and bring about a change. Every child deserves to grow up in a world where kindness prevails, and we want to empower kids and foster an environment where they feel secure, heard, and supported.”

Gauravv says, “As a filmmaker, I like to tell stories that address societal issues and then juxtapose them in a way that they drive forward a message, something we haven’t seen happen a lot in the horror genre. With Adhura, our endeavour was to marry these different aspects. Through the two characters, Vedant and Ninad, we touched upon a very relevant topic, like bullying. Bullying is often perceived as a part of growing up; however, it can have detrimental effects on many. We are glad to have collaborated with Sangath, who are experts in the field of child development and mental health, and create more awareness about the wonderful work they have been doing in addressing and handling this issue.”