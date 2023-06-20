Team Archies wins hearts at Netflix's Tudum in Sao Paulo

At Netflix’s annual global fan event, Tudum, held at Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil, The Archies cast introduced the first look of the film and performed to the song, Sunoh, with an audience of over 10,000.

After the first look, the lead cast was introduced on stage by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from the Netflix show, Never Have I Ever. The cast includes Dot (Ethel Muggs), Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper), and Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), among others.

The film is set in the 1960s and takes audiences to the fictional town of Riverdale. The Archies is a musical following the lives of Riverdale’s set of teenagers. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

Talking about the event and her film, director Zoya Akhtar says, “It is nothing short of awesome to be in Sao Paulo, showing the first look of The Archies at Tudum. There are local Brazilian fans and people from across the world virtually tuning in for the show. We are so far away from home and yet receive the loudest cheers, which just reminds us that music, love, and friendship are universal and have no barriers. Showcasing the Indian adaptation of the beloved IP, Archies Comics, in Brazil at a Netflix Tudum is testament to how global the reach of Netflix is and how stories can come from anywhere and go everywhere. I am extremely excited for audiences to step into Riverdale in the 1960s and meet the young Anglo-Indian kids on the block.”