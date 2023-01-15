Team ‘Shehzada’ celebrates Lohri in Punjab

After the massive trailer launch in Mumbai, stars of Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, headed to Jalandhar and celebrated Lohri on Friday evening. They offered prayers and attended a special bhangra performance by fans. The infectious vibe and beats of dhol got Kartik and Kriti also grooving.

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan, and stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. The music is by Pritam and the film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan. It is set to release on February 10, 2023. — TMS