Team spirit: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis bonds with Anushka Sharma

ANI

While batting superstar Virat Kohli is busy playing for RCB in IPL, it seems wife Anushka Sharma has formed a great bond with Virat’s RCB mates, Faf du Plessis. On Tuesday, Faf took to Instagram Story and shared a cool picture with Virat and Anushka. The trio is seen dressed in green. “Team green,” Faf captioned the post. Virat shared the same image captioning it, “Hahaha what are we called? Anushka Sharma.” Anushka also jumped on the bandwagon and captioned, “Band name - Fresh lime soda.”