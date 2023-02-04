Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan come together for 'Aashiqui 3'

Kartik Aaryan and actress Sara Ali Khan, who were last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal 2, will now come together for the movie Aashiqui 3. This would be their second outing together as an onscreen couple.

Reportedly, Pankaj Tripathi too has a significant role to play in the upcoming film, although no official announcement has been made by the actors or the makers. The film is a franchise of producer Mahesh Bhatt and while he directed the first film, its third instalment will be directed by Barfi! fame Anurag Basu.