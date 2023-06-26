Teaser of Bhola Shankar unveiled

ANI

Taking to Twitter, production house AK Entertainments shared a poster and wrote, “Presenting Mega @KChiruTweets as #BholaaShankar in @MeherRamesh’s Stylish Mass presentation #BholaaShankarTeaser out now.”

The teaser begins with a voiceover that says 33 people are killed brutally by one person and the Kolkata police are in search of the murderer. Then shows Chiranjeevi in his introduction sequence where he gets ready to bash goons in their den.

Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, the official teaser of the film will be out on June 24. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.