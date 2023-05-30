Teaser of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar released

The teaser for Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande’s upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been released. The film is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda and Utkarsh Naithani. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a historical biographical drama that sheds light on the life and contributions of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, an influential figure in India’s struggle for Independence. The film is produced by Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi falls into gorge in Jammu
Locals and police rush to the spot and launch the rescue ope...
Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar dies at 47
He was admitted to a Nagpur-based hospital last week for the...
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida; some taken to children's hospital
The 9 victims include 3 children
Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table
22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...
Monsoon may be below normal
Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days