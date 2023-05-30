Teaser of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar released

The teaser for Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande’s upcoming film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has been released. The film is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda and Utkarsh Naithani. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a historical biographical drama that sheds light on the life and contributions of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, an influential figure in India’s struggle for Independence. The film is produced by Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh.