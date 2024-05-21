 Teatotaller! : The Tribune India

Teatotaller!

On International Tea Day, celebs share what a piping hot cup of their favourite brew means to them

Teatotaller!

Mandy Takhar



Tea is an addiction and some people just can’t live without it! On International Tea Day, celebs talk about how they like their tea, their favourite brew, the number of cups they can consume each day and whether they are tea addicts.

Spice mix: Mandy Takhar, Punjabi actress

I love my tea full of Indian spices; laung, elachi and more. All these work well for me and I need at least two-three cups a day to go along with aloo ke paranthe or roti rolls. I am certainly not a tea addict although I go through phases where I have tea regularly, but then go off it completely.

Energy boost: Hasanpreet Kaur, Punjabi actress

I enjoy my tea with a bit of variety. Sometimes I prefer the classic masala chai with a blend of spices like cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon. Other times, I go for a soothing green tea with a hint of lemon and honey. It really depends on my mood and the time of the day. One of my favourite brews is the flavourful Assam tea. Its bold, malty taste is perfect for a morning boost. I also love a good Earl Grey with its distinct bergamot flavour, especially in the afternoon. I have about two to three cups of tea a day, but wouldn’t say I’m an addict.

Go green: Isha Kaloya, Punjabi actress

I enjoy a variety of teas, but my favourite is green tea. It’s light and refreshing; perfect for any time of the day. Green tea is my top choice. Its health benefits and delicate flavour make it a staple in my diet. I usually have about two cups of green tea a day. I wouldn’t say I’m addicted, but green tea is definitely a habit I cherish.

Leisure time: Ammy Virk,, Punjabi actor

I like a freshly brewed cup of tea in the morning and another one in the evening, so two cups a day it is for me. I think drinking tea is a ritual in Indian households and mine is no different. I like to sip my tea at leisure; it’s like my ‘me time’. So, if I am at home, it’s usually while watching something on TV, and on sets it’s in my vanity van during a break. I like a nice cup of masala chai, which includes cardamom, clove, and other herbs with less sugar, all brewed to perfection. Nothing like ghar ki chai! I enjoy my chai but can definitely live without it too, if need be; so, no addiction.

Total addiction: Yashashri Masurkar, TV actress

I am a chai lover... I can have chai any time of the day. Especially when working on sets, it is like an energy booster. I love perfectly made chai that has masala, adrak and lemongrass. I like chai that’s on the sweeter side. I am actually addicted to tea and can’t live without it.

Delicate flavour: Jasmeet Kaur, Punjabi actress

I prefer my tea light and refreshing. A simple cup of green or herbal tea, sometimes with a slice of lemon, is my go-to choice. It’s soothing and perfect for keeping my energy levels balanced. My favourite brew is Jasmine green tea. It has a delicate flavour and a lovely fragrance. I have three cups of tea a day. I start my day with a cup of green tea, have another one in the afternoon, and then enjoy a calming herbal tea in the evening. I wouldn’t call myself an addict, but tea is definitely an essential part of my daily routine. It helps me stay refreshed and focused.

Lemon love: Kavitta Verma, TV actress

I am definitely a tea person. I consume two-three cups a day, but I prefer lemon tea. It’s very refreshing and soothing. I am addicted to it and need my share of it each day. I feel energetic and satisfied with each sip. My day starts with one cup in the morning.

Big fan: Aadesh Chaudhary, TV actor

Tea is my favourite beverage and I love having it, especially in the morning. I enjoy ginger tea and when I go out, I love having cutting chai. Tea is a big addiction for me; I used to have four-five cups earlier, but now have reduced it to two a day.

(As told to Gurnaaz and Dharam Pal)

MoU signed