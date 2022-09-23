Tejasswi Prakash buys house in Goa

Tejasswi Prakash has bought a new house in Goa. The Naagin actress is on cloud nine.

Tejasswi’s boyfriend Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video in which Tejasswi is seen receiving the keys of her new abode. Sharing the video, Kundrra wrote that he is so proud of his ‘little hard working mouse’ and prayed she buys a house in every city she loves. He wrote, “Congratulations baby, you deserve the world! I am so proud of you, you little hard working mouse, may you have homes in every city you love.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tejasswi shared a glimpse of her Goa trip with Karan. Tejasswi also shared an adorable picture of Karan playing with a puppy.

