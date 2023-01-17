Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's winter diaries

Television’s power couple, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, has been going strong ever since they developed feelings for each other while doing a reality show. The lovebirds shared series of pictures from their winter holiday, dropping major couple goals.
The series was a throwback of their work trip to Mussoorie. The couple also welcomed the New Year together and wrote, “Finally after all the madness… Let’s welcome the New Year with gratitude, humility and love…Happy New Year.”
