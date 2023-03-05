Tejasswi Prakash drops by to see boyfriend Karan Kundrra’s on his show’s sets

Actress Tejasswi Prakash surprised her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, as she visited him on the sets of his newly launched show, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal recently. Both Tejasswi and Karan were shooting for their respective shows, Naagin 6 and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, at the Film City in Mumbai.

Tejasswi was herself on way to the sets of Naagin 6 when she dropped by to meet Karan. The two also got clicked together. Their friendship turned into a relationship while they were together on a reality show. Since then, the fans adore them together and also refer them as #TejRan.