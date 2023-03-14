Rishina Kandhari, who is seen in the TV show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho', talks about the show, her role & more

Tell us about your role in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

I play Priya Raichand; she’s the parallel lead in the show. A well-educated girl who wants to work, but has been suppressed by her family, a victim of circumstances trying to fight her battle.

How much do you relate to the character?

I don’t relate to Priya, as I’m totally opposite in my life. But I’m gaining a lot of sympathy from the audience.

The show is about age difference being a barrier in relationships, what’s your take on it?

The show focuses on the issue of age difference in the Indian context. In the show, the woman is older than the man, so the issue comes up, but no one would bother if it was the other way around.

How’s it working with Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry?

I share a special bond with Iqbal bhai, he calls me his little sister. He’s very loving and caring and keeps feeding chocolates to everyone on the sets.

Do you agree that television has evolved over the years?

Television will never evolve. We cater to an audience that likes saas-bahu dramas. I feel good concepts don’t do well on TV.

How do you compare OTT and TV?

OTT and TV audiences are totally different. TV has a fixed one. They like family dramas, the saas-bahu shows. OTT has a wider spectrum of shows.

Looks are very important in the entertainment industry. Do you agree or disagree?

Being good at acting is very important, and if you have good looks too, that’s an advantage. It’s called the ‘glamour industry’ for a reason.

Do you think actors should have an alternate career too?

Absolutely yes. An actor’s life is uncertain. There’s no fixed salary in acting, so one should have an alternate source of income too.