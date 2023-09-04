Tera Mera Saath Rahe actress Sumati Singh talks about bold scenes

IANS

Sumati Singh, who is known for her roles in shows such as Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Amma Ke Babu Ki Baby, opened up about her willingness to work on different platforms like the web, films and also shared her thoughts on doing bold scenes.

Talking about her willingness to explore different platforms, Sumati said, “Being an artiste, everyone desires to do new things other than TV. Honestly, I didn’t get time to explore more as when I started working on TV I had back-to-back projects. Still, I have thought about this a lot of times. I hope in the future I will do web films. After a certain period, I will start trying as I have still not tried for web and films.”

She discussed the reason she wants to explore other platforms. Sumati added, “At the end of the day, TV stories get repetitive where there is a girl who gets married and all the drama. So, you get to work on similar projects and then it gets boring and you don’t get to explore new things.” Talking about doing bold scenes, Sumati said that if a character needs it, it won’t be a problem for her.