'Tera Mera Saath Rahe' goes off air

Tera Mera Saath Rahe is going to end in the first week of June. The show ran for almost nine months, which is not at all bad going by the current statistics where a six-month run also feels like a huge milestone! It was the prequel of the superhit show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.
The same set of actors Gia Manek and Mohammad Nazim returned for the show along with Rupal Patel.
Fans know Rupal Patel as the fierce Kokilaben Modi from the famous show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.
Rupal Patel says she is glad that show ran for over eight months.
She says, “I am glad that my role in Saathiya helped me bag this show. In this day and age, if a show runs for more than six months, I consider it a good run.”
Meanwhile, Giaa Manek made a comeback on TV with this show after a really long break.
