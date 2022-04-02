Terence Lewis all praise for Saurabh

Working with ace choreographer Terence Lewis in his new song Shaidayee, Saurabh Prajapati is the youngest director and choreographer in the industry. He says that Terence is an inspiration.

Saurabh says, “Honestly, the first time I heard Terence sir sing was at his home, on his piano. We were celebrating the success of my first song with him, which was sung by Ash King and Palak Muchhal. It was there that I noticed that he had a style and flair for singing and when Ash and Palak complimented him, I realised he just needed that push to go public!”

He continues, “Terence sir is a perfectionist so he would not do anything until he is 1000 per cent sure. For this song too, I had to push him because he insisted that he would train properly and only then hit the studio. I had to wait for one-and-a-half years to finally get the song recorded. I’m glad he finally did it. The result is awesome and I agree that there is no substitute for training and hard work.”