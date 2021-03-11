Terrific Taapsee

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati the thriller Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Nihit Bhave, officially opened the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 in the most grand and glorious way. The Australian premiere of the film on IFFM’s opening night was attended by Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rithvik Dhanjani in the presence of hundreds of Indian and Australian audiences. The film received thundering response after the screening, making it a proud moment for the filmmaker Anurag and the film’s leading lady Taapsee.

Taapsee shared, “I am excited that the film has been screened in Australia a week ahead of its India release. I hope everyone sees and appreciates the film; it’s a whole new genre, and the concept of time travel and parallel universe is being experimented for the first time in the Hindi film industry.”

Dobaaraa is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 19. — TMS