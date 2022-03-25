OTT at the crossroads?

Sheetal

On March 25, 2020, the nation froze and the word ‘lockdown’ became a part of our vocabulary. It has been two years and a lot has changed, right from our lifestyle to our priorities to our binge-watching habits.

The surge in OTT viewership during Covid can be best understood from the growing viewership of South Indian films or the K-drama wave.

With normalcy returning, cinema halls opening up and people no longer confined to their homes, is OTT heading for a tough time?

So, we ask filmmakers, producers and actors, what do they think about the future of OTT, given that cinema is back with a bang?

‘OTT: no dumping ground’

Filmmaker Rahul Mittra believes that in the wake of Covid uncertainties in the past two odd years, content consumption has only increased across multiple platforms. He explains, “Though there is no formula to decide what goes where (theatre or OTT), there’s clarity that OTT can no longer be considered the dumping ground for sub-standard content. ”

The downward trend

According to a study, digital platforms had a 60 per cent increase in viewership in 2020, the year with maximum lockdowns. With the ease in restrictions, the same platforms were eying 20 per cent growth in the following year. So, retaining the subscribers is a tough game. According to Sandeep Bansal, owner of Pitaara TV and Chaupal OTT, the reopening of theatres has little impact on the OTT platforms. He adds, “The pattern of content watching has been consistent. However, as far as subscriptions are concerned, there are periods of highs and lows depending on the content that is published. For example, we got many new subscribers after releasing the web series Zila Sangrur and Shikari. It shows our audience is going for thrillers.”

Talking about the efforts to keep the viewers hooked to the OTT, Bansal says, “I believe that content is the king and hence the focus remains on buying and creating content that customers are truly willing to pay for. We have recently released an original film Umran Ch Ki Rakheya on Chaupal and there are many more interesting projects awaiting release.”

Do better

Akshay Oberoi has been a part of three web series, Illegal 2, Dil Bekarar and Inside Edge 3 and believes things getting back to normal poses no challenge to OTT. He adds, “I don’t see it as a challenge. The only challenge is to do better. I think OTT platforms have already got a fixed audience and to retain it, you just need to come out with good content. Competition between different platforms has already given us great Indian series to feel proud of. As an actor, it is not my job to do cherry picking on whether this project will go on OTT or theatre. It is time to revive the industry and the more the merrier. ”

Producer’s point

Veteran producer Anand Pandit opines, “With time, we are discovering that certain content is best suited for the small screen. The same is for larger-than-life stories are best showcased on the big screen. Regardless of how technology and entertainment evolve, cinema lovers will head towards theatres to watch big budget films and will also consume content on OTT platforms. The two will co-exist and support each other’s growth and enrichment.”