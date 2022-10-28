Maniesh Paul expresses gratitude to Virat Kohli for meeting his son

Maniesh Paul’s son is a huge fan of Virat Kohli. He was overjoyed when he recently met his cricket idol. Maniesh shared a post on social media, where he is seen getting clicked with his son and the star cricketer. He wrote, “This was a very special day for Yuvann, my son….he loves Virat…when he got to know that I was shooting with him, he left his football class and came running to meet him…I could see the sparkle in this eyes the moment he saw Virat…thanks @virat.kohli my brother, for the warmth …Yuvann will remember this first meeting with his cricketing hero.”