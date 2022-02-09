Vir Das rubbishes reports of him participating in Lock Upp

Earlier this week, ALTBalaji and MX Player announced that Kangana Ranaut will be stepping into the digital world as a host for the upcoming reality show – Lock Upp: Badass Jail, Atyaachari Khel.

In a never-seen-before reality show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock-up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. While there has been no official confirmation on the names of the contestants, rumours about the contestant list have already started doing the rounds.

There were reports of actor-comedian Vir Das being one of the contestants. However, on Tuesday morning, the actor took to his social media handle to dismiss the rumours. Clarifying that he is not a part of the show, Vir wrote, “Just to clarify because there’s a lot of people writing to me. Have never been approached, and am not doing or interested in this. Wish Kangana and her cast all the very best being locked up. Cheers.”