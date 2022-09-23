Divyanka Tripathi dismisses reports of being a part of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss will be back with its Season 16 on October 1. There are rumours that Divyanka Tripathi will be a part of the new season. However, the actress has dismissed it. Divyanka tweeted, “Hi! Since all my admirers and viewers are very eager to know, I am compelled to tweet that – I am not a part of Bigg Boss. Whatever you are hearing and reading in this regard is false news.Thanks for overwhelming love always!”

Apart from Divyanka, Jannat Zubair was also rumoured to be participating in the Salman Khan-hosted show. However, Jannat’s father dismissed the rumours.

