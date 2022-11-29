Thanksgiving: Would love to collaborate with Indian talent, says Fauda co-creator Lior Raz

PTI

Lior Raz, the co-creator of the critically-acclaimed Israeli series Fauda, says he is looking forward to visiting India again and teaming up with Indian artists. He was speaking at the Asia premiere of the fourth season of Fauda, which was showcased in Panaji on Sunday evening as part of the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Raz also expressed his gratitude towards the festival for hosting him and series co-creator Avi Issacharoff. “We would like to thank the IFFI for having us here and letting us experience the love the people have for the show.

“We would love to collaborate with Indian creators and we hope to be back here soon with more great stories to tell,” the writer, who was on his second visit to India, said.

Ahead of the screening of the first episode of the upcoming season of Fauda, Raz and Issacharoff graced the red carpet. Later, Raz Issacharoff, Rajkummar Rao and Monika Shergill, vice-president of content at Netflix India, took part in a panel discussion titled ‘Storytelling in the Era of Global Entertainment’.