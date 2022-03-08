Jasmin Bhasin's new single 'Yaaron Sab Dua Karo' goes viral

Be it her eclectic smile or her girl-next-door personality, actress Jasmin Bhasin’s brand new music video Yaaron Sab Dua Karo has already touched six million views on YouTube and counting, and that too just in a day!

Seen alongside actor Aparshakti Khurana, the video is sure to give you that instant warm feeling associated with college romance.

The reprised number has been sung by Meet Bros, Stebin Ben and Danish Sabri, while the video has been directed by Vijay Ganguly. “The song is very close to my heart and I am overwhelmed with the love my fans have showered on us. My fans have always stood by me and their love for each and every project of mine is a testimony to this. Thank you so much,” says an elated Jasmin.

Earlier, Jasmin’s music video with actor Aly Goni, Tera Suit, which came soon after the couple’s stint in Bigg Boss 14, was loved by the fans. It crossed 100 million views on YouTube within no time!