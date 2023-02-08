Salma Hayek was considered 'too sexy' for comedy genre

Salma Hayek revealed in a recent interview that Hollywood had blocked her from starring in a comedy for nearly 20 years because she was deemed too sexy for the genre.
I was typecast for a long time. My entire life I wanted to do comedy and people wouldn’t give me comedies. Salma Hayek
Although Hayek acted in romantic comedies such as 1997’s Fools Rush In (opposite Matthew Perry) and Breaking Up (opposite Russell Crowe), she said it wasn’t until 2010’s Grown-Ups that she got the chance to star in a traditional comedy movie. Hayek credited Adam Sandler with finally giving her the chance to be funny.
“I was typecast for a long time. My entire life I wanted to do comedy and people wouldn’t give me comedies. I couldn’t land a role until I met Adam Sandler, who put me in a Grown Ups, but I was in my forties then. They said, ‘You are sexy, so you’re not allowed to have a sense of humour’. —IANS
