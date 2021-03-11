Salman Khan spends a day with the sailors of Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam

Salman Khan recently took a whole day off and spent some quality time with the sailors in Visakhapatnam. The sailors of Indian Navy were more than thrilled to have the actor on board with them. The heartwarming images went viral. From hearing about their lives, training, time away from loved ones, cooking on the ship to doing push-ups; signing autographs and hoisting the Indian flag, it was a day full of patriotism, laughter and fun for Salman Khan.

The actor was left awed by the patriotism and courage the armed forces of our nation. Meanwhile, on work front, Salman has Tiger 3, Bhaijaan as well as a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan lined up.

— TMS