The 11th edition of Literati to kick-star on November 24

Tribune News Service

The 11th edition of Literati, the trilingual international literature festival of Chandigarh, is all set to be a literary treat for the Tricity on November 24, 25 and 26.

Literati will kick-start with an inaugural event at Tagore Theatre, and the festival will be held at the Lake Club, Chandigarh from November 25.

Festival director, Literati, and founder chairperson, Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS), Sumita Misra announced the dates and also launched the website of Literati.