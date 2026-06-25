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Home / Lifestyle / The 34-year reign of Bollywood’s 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan

The 34-year reign of Bollywood’s 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan

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Mona
Updated At : 08:05 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan continues to win with his wit and charm both on and off screen
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Thirty-four years ago, in the summer of 1992, a star arrived on the silver screen—one who would go on to become the undisputed Badshah of Bollywood.

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Making his debut in Deewana alongside Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti, a young actor from Delhi announced his arrival with confidence, charisma and an unmistakable screen presence. The very "Raju" who became a "Gentleman" would go on to reinvent himself as Baazigar, Baadshah, Devdas and eventually Don, captivating audiences with every avatar.

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With nearly a hundred films to his credit, Shah Rukh Khan remains a phenomenon unlike any other. He continues to rule hearts across the globe, inspire generations of dreamers and command a fan following that transcends borders. More than three decades after his debut, his magic remains undiminished, with millions eagerly awaiting his next big-screen spectacle, King, scheduled for release on December 24, 2026.

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As #34YearsOfSRK trends across social media, fans are celebrating in their own unique ways—from revisiting iconic dialogues and memorable scenes to organising charitable initiatives at old-age homes. It's more than just a milestone; it's a celebration of an enduring legacy that has touched countless lives.

From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chak De! India, My Name Is Khan, Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has given audiences unforgettable characters and timeless memories.

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