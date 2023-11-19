The 3rd & 4th Championship Dog Show is happening in Panchkula. Where are you?

Sheetal

It is dog’s day out at the Sector 3, Panchkula Show Ground as many breeds, pet owners, breeders and dog lovers are united in their love for their canine companions. The 3rd & 4th Championship Dog Show is organised by Royal Kennel Club, Panchkula in association with Pet Animal Health Society, Panchkula.

The majestic Labradors and Rottweilers are too willing to pose, do slow walk before breaking into a run and ultimately win the championship. It’s a treat for spectators as this show brings a few rare breeds. We spot two white German Shepherds hanging out in the corner and a Labrador with chocolate brown coat. They revel in the attention they draw.

A nursing mother with five pups gives tough competition to fellow Labradors. Day 1 is specially designated for Rottweiler and Labradors. Keeping them company are the judges Aleksandar Krstic, Labrador Retriever specialist from Serbia, and Madhawan and Park Hurncheol, Rottweiler specialists from Malaysia and South Korea, respectively. They are all praise for the contestants.

On Sunday, about 250 dogs from 50 different breeds will be on display. While most will come from the states of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Mumbai, Tamil Nadi, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, some will be from European countries, including Serbia, Italy, Germany, Slovenia, and Russia will also participate.

One of the major attraction on Day 2 will be a rare Indian breed, Rajapalayam. The show which concludes today will be open for all breeds.

