The Alliance Française organised the 2023 edition of Francophonie Week

Tribune News Service

As a part of the Francophonie Week, food stalls from seven French-speaking countries were set up at Alliance Française, Sector 36 in Chandigarh.

The Alliance Française, jointly with the Canadian Consulate, held the 2023 edition of the festival from March 18 to 25. The Francophonie Week is the festival of the French language and cultures of the French-speaking countries, which is celebrated in the middle of March across the world.

The week-long activities also included screening of short films during the week at the centre.

The Canadian stall had Nanaimo bars, a well known dessert from Canada named after the city of Nanaimo in British Columbia. And for foodies, cinnamon rolls were a major attraction at the stall.

Hala Kheifes from Lebanon informed, “Traditional Lebanese hummus, which is made from cooked, mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice and garlic usually garnished with olive oil, paprika and parsley was one of the most sought after dishes.