The annual musical evening of Vibration will present Bollywood singer Sadhna Sargam. Sargam made her playback debut in Kanku Pagli, a Gujarati film. Her first Hindi song was the solo Door Nahin Rehna from the film Rustom. However, Rustom was delayed. Sargam’s first released film was Subhash Ghai’s Vidhaata (1982) in which she sang the song Saat Saheliyan. Her popular Hindi songs from the 2000s include Naina Neer from the film Water, Aahista Aahista from Swades, Naina Milaike from Saathiya, Chanda Re from Sapney, O Palanhare from Lagaan and Pehla Nasha from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar to name a few.
Today at Tagore Theatre from 5 om onwards.
